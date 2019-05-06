Dez Bryant appears on the road to completing what he said would be “the ultimate test”.

Less than six months after tearing his Achilles tendon during one of his second practice after signing a one-year contract with the Saints, Bryant posted a video to his Instagram on Monday running routes, making cuts and catching passes on the field for the first time since his injury.

“First time running in a long time…Building confidence,” Bryant wrote in the post.

The 30-year-old NFL veteran who played his first eight years with the Dallas Cowboys was brought in to workout with New Orleans Nov. 6 while the team was 7-1 and searching for more depth at wide receiver behind Michael Thomas while Ted Ginn Jr. continued to rehab from a knee injury.

Bryant signed his deal on Nov. 7 and appeared in his first practice the following day. Then, on Nov. 9, two days before the team’s blowout 51-14 road victory against the Bengals, he tore his Achilles in practice and miss the remainder of the season. Several of his Saints teammates threw up Bryant’s signature “X” celebration after touchdowns in Cincinnati.

“Thins was just starting to heat up for me…I won’t question the man upstairs…this is the ultimate test…that you everyone for the prayers,” he tweeted later that afternoon.

Dez Bryant is running out on the field for the first time since tearing his Achilles just two days after signing with the Saints 🙌



This offseason, Bryant has shown his interest in returning to New Orleans, retweeting reports that the Saints are still interested in signing him. He was also seen working out with former LSU safety Jamal Adams, who is preparing for his third season with the Jets.

But Saints coach Sean Payton was noncommittal to any plan regarding Bryant when he was asked earlier this offseason.

“I just know he’s been rehabbing,” Payton said. “I wouldn’t be able to forecast the future relative to Dez.”

Bryant was cut last April after playing his first eight seasons with the Cowboys, where he was a three-time Pro Bowl receiver and owns the franchise records for career touchdown receptions (73). He’s also No. 5 in career receiving yards (7,459) and No. 3 in team history in receptions (531).

He signed a $70 million five-year contract after leading the league in touchdown catches with 16 in 2014, but he totaled just 17 touchdowns combined over the next three seasons after missing seven games in 2015 and three in 2016. The 2017 campaign was the first time Bryant played all 16 games while failing to reach 1,000 yards in his career.