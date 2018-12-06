Brandon Marshall remains confident that his opportunity to contribute will eventually materialize.
The veteran receiver knows that he has a lot of catching up to do, but he feels he’s digesting things and is feeling comfortable in the offense. At the same time, he says there is a lot to process before getting on the field.
“You gotta learn everything,” Marshall said. “Coach does a great job of putting guys in position to be successful what I do might be different than other receivers. So, yeah, you have to know everything, but at the same time you have your role.”
Marshall signed with the Saints on Nov. 12 and has been inactive the last three games. New Orleans plays Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Coach Sean Payton called Marshall a quick study earlier this week, and Drew Brees echoed that praise after Wednesday’s practice. However, the quarterback also noted the team is crowded at wide receiver with Michael Thomas, Keith Kirkwood and Tre’Quan Smith all playing well.
Marshall pointed out how detailed everything is within this offense, but said that the things the Saints do are very similar to the offense Marc Trestman ran in Chicago from 2013-2014. The wide receiver could not say how long it would take to get everything down.
“It’s different for every guy,” Marshall said. “The hard part is being at the end of the season, right? It’s different for each guy, but I’m confident that with the work that I’m doing that eventually I will contribute.”