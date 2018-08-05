The New Orleans Saints have released veteran wide receiver Brandon Coleman with a failed physical designation, a league source told The Advocate on Sunday.
Coleman, who suffered a neck injury in the playoffs last season, opened the season on the physically unable to perform list, and although he had been spotted on the sidelines working with trainers, the Saints apparently decided to release him.
Undrafted out of Rutgers, the 6-foot-6 Coleman spent a year on the New Orleans practice squad in 2014, then ascended to the active roster in 2015 and carved out a spot in the wide receiver rotation.
A big body and a willing blocker, Coleman caught 79 passes for 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons, and a year ago, he finished second among Saints wide receivers by playing 650 snaps.
After a couple of seasons of turnover at the position, Coleman was the longest-tenured wide receiver on the roster, but he faced a long road to the 53-man roster this season due to a glut of additions.
New Orleans lured Cameron Meredith away from the Bears in free agency, drafted Tre'Quan Smith in the third round and picked up veterans like Michael Floyd and Josh Huff on minimal contracts. With Coleman unable to get on the field, he faced an uphill climb if he was able to get healthy.