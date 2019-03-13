The Saints are going to make an attempt to keep Ken Crawley around.
The team placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on the cornerback, which would pay him $2.025 million next season if another team does not try to sign him.
The tender allows the Saints to match any offer he receives form another team. New Orleans would not receive any compensation if another team signs Crawley since he was acquired as an undrafted free agent.
Crawley was expected to serve as the starting cornerback last season after a breakout campaign in 2017, but he struggled during the early portion of the season and was replaced by Eli Apple, who was acquired in a trade.
The Saints have a need for depth at cornerback, especially if P.J. Williams leaves to sign with another team as a free agent.