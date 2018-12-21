Terron Armstead could make his return on Sunday.
The Saints left tackle, who hasn't played since suffering a pectoral injury in the Nov. 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, has no injury designation for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It's the first time since the injury Armstead wasn't listed as "out" on the team's injury report.
Left tackle Jermon Bushrod is the only Saints player listed as "out" for Sunday's game. Bushrod, who had replaced Armstead in the starting lineup, suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
The Steelers, meanwhile, will play their third straight game without running back James Conner. Conner, who leads the Steelers with 909 rushing yards, has been out with an ankle injury.
The Steelers could also be without their top receivers. Juju Smith Schuster, who leads the team in receptions and receiving yards is listed as questionable after suffering a groin injury in Thursday's practice.