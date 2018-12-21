Buccaneers Saints Football
Buy Now

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) enters the field during pre-game introductions before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ORG XMIT: NYOTK

 Gerald Herbert

Terron Armstead could make his return on Sunday.

The Saints left tackle, who hasn't played since suffering a pectoral injury in the Nov. 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, has no injury designation for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's the first time since the injury Armstead wasn't listed as "out" on the team's injury report. 

Left tackle Jermon Bushrod is the only Saints player listed as "out" for Sunday's game. Bushrod, who had replaced Armstead in the starting lineup, suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Steelers, meanwhile, will play their third straight game without running back James Conner. Conner, who leads the Steelers with 909 rushing yards, has been out with an ankle injury.

The Steelers could also be without their top receivers. Juju Smith Schuster, who leads the team in receptions and receiving yards is listed as questionable after suffering a groin injury in Thursday's practice.

Follow Rod Walker on Twitter, @rwalkeradvocate.

View comments