Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara made sure to remind the world on Sunday night of yet another trend the New Orleans Saints originated.

Photos and video quickly spread on the internet of the dynamic running back duo clad in ski-masks and hoodies answering questions from the media after their NFC divisional playoff win against the Philadelphia Eagles

But why did they do it? Ingram and Kamara said it was to call out the "copycats" of the NFL.

"We've been on the ski mask tip," Ingram said to ESPN reporter Dianna Russini. "Mike T(homas) ran out with the ski-mask when we played the Eagles. He ran out the tunnel with the ski-mask on, and them boys got the ski-mask on next week."

Kamara chimed in after Ingram's explanation, telling Russini "it's a copycat league."

"Yeah, monkey see, monkey do," Ingram replied.

Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram reminded everyone who wore the ski masks first after beating the Eagles 👀



(via @diannaESPN) pic.twitter.com/EgMjyPXHs0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 14, 2019

Thomas and the Saints may have originated the ski-mask trend in the league, but Ingram may be a little off with his dates on when it first occurred.

While documentation of Thomas wearing the mask before the Eagles game can't be found on our end, there is photographic evidence of Thomas wearing one during player introductions against the Washington Redskins on Oct. 8 -- a full month before the Saints hosted the Eagles in the Superdome.

In case you're wondering, yes, Ingram and Kamara did keep the ski masks on for their entire postgame interview and answered non-ski-mask-related questions in them.

