Knee issues stopped Cameron Meredith from contributing much to the 2018 campaign, but he's already helping out next season.

The wide receiver, who played in just six games due to knee issues, agreed to a pay cut that trims his base salary and frees up cap space, according to a report from ESPN's Field Yates.

The new deal reduces his base salary form $3.4 million to $1.3 million.

The Saints signed the former Chicago Bears player to a two-year, $9.6 million deal last offseason. The Bears chose not to match the offer for Meredith, a restricted free agent, who was recovering from a torn ACL the season before.

Meredith contributed nine catches for 114 yards over the six games he played in 2018. He was placed on injured reserve after the Saints signed veteran Dez Bryant, who tore his Achilles shortly after.

Despite the continued knee issues, Payton gave an optimistic outlook for Meredith at the time.

"It's not bad news," Payton said. "He's going to have a full recovery."

It's the second cash-saving measure for the upcoming year by the Saints this offseason. The team restructured Drew Brees contract last week, which opened up $10.8 million in cap space this season, pushing a portion of dead money to 2020.

The moves come as the Saints continue to be active in free agency. Since restructuring Brees' deal, the team has inked Teddy Bridgewater to a one-year deal for $7.25 million and center Nick Easton to a 4-year, $24 million deal to replace retired Max Unger.

They've also hosted tight end Jared Cook and pass-rusher Ezekiel "Ziggy" Ansah on visits. The Saints are nearing a deal with the 31-year-old Cook, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Cook is coming off his best statistical season of his career, catching 68 passes for 896 yards and six touchdowns with the Oakland Raiders. He's also played with the Tennessee Titans, St. Louis Rams and Green Bay Packers in his 10-year career.

The Saints have also signed defensive tackle Malcom Brown, running back Latavius Murray, and they inked kicker Wil Lutz to a new 5-year deal. They signed linebacker Craig Robertson and safety Chris Banjo, both key special teams contributors, to contract extensions.