The Saints enter the NFL draft with six picks. Barring a trade, the Saints will have a pick in the second round (No. 62 overall), one in the fifth round (168), two in the sixth round (177 and 202) and two in the seventh round (231 and 244).
How will the Saints use those picks when the draft rolls around on April 25-27?
Leading up to the draft, we take a look each day (from least needed position to fill to biggest need) for the Saints.
Today, we look at running backs
The New Orleans Saints played four games without Mark Ingram this past season.
This time, they'll have to play all 16 without Ingram, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens in March.
The Saints' 2-headed monster in the backfield may now be a thing of the past, with Alvin Kamara now likely to be the Saints featured back.
It took a few weeks to get going, but Kamara gave a glimpse of what he could do without Ingram during the first four games of the season last year when Ingram was suspended for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Kamara's numbers steadily increased during the first four weeks of the season. He rushed just 8 times for 29 yards in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but then saw his numbers blossom in the following three games. He rushed 13 times for 46 yards against Cleveland, 16 times for 66 yards against Atlanta and 19 times for 134 yards against the New York Giants. The output against the Giants was his best of the season. And while the flow of the game may have dictated some of that output, it still showed that Kamara can handle his share of carries.
Kamara averaged right at 13 carries a games in the 15 games he played in last season. That number will surely go up a little this season now that Ingram is gone.
But Kamara won't have to do it all alone. That's why the Saints signed former Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray in the offseason.
He gives the team a solid No. guy behind Kamara.
And while Ingram's locker room presence may be missed, Murray could be productive enough that the running game doesn't feel his absence too much.
Murray is averaging 4.1 yards per carry during his career, compared to Ingram's 4.5.
Sean Payton likes where his backfield is with Kamara and Murray. The team also has Dwayne Washington, who played well in the Saints regular season finale against the Carolina Panthers. Although it was a game played mostly with backups, Washington rushed 11 times for 108 yards, averaging a 9.8 yards per carry.
"We are in good shape," Sean Payton said about the running back position. "We felt like adding Murray to the roster, we feel real good. This class has a handful of running backs, but I wouldn't consider it a must position."
Who they'll draft?
This is a position the Saints may be looking to add some depth. It's why the Saints were on the University of Memphis campus to look at Darrell Henderson, who is projected to go somewhere between the fourth and sixth round. Since Mike Weber played at Ohio State (a school the Saints seem to love), it's hard to rule him out. Weber is projected as a second or third rounder. There are plenty of other quality running backs who could still be around when the Saints make their first pick, like Alabama's Damien Harris or Penn State's Mike Sanders. But with Kamara and Murray already on the roster and some bigger needs at other positions, the best guess is if they pick a back, it will be with one of their later picks.
