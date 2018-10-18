An offense might not score an easier touchdown against the Saints this season.
In Week 3, Atlanta had pushed down to the 5-yard line. They lined up with Muhammad Sanu in the slot to the right. Wide receiver Justin Hardy flanked him to the outside. P.J. Williams took Sanu, while Marshon Lattimore lined up 5 yards off Calvin Ridley.
The defense created levels, which is what it wanted to do in this situation, but the rest of it didn't play out that way.
Hardy took off inside and laid a pick on Williams, which caused Williams to stick with Hardy. Lattimore also continued to cover Hardy, leaving Sanu wide open in the end zone.
The coverage fell apart, and these types of plays — called rub routes or pick plays — have been a problem for the Saints the past few seasons. But it isn't just a New Orleans issue.
“I’ll tell you what, it’s becoming a huge epidemic in this league now,” Saints defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn said. “Every team is doing it. It’s making it harder and harder for the DBs.”
It feels like the Saints have been dealing with rub routes on a regular basis since Delvin Breaux was beaten on them multiple times in 2015. And it has continued into this season. New Orleans has given up receptions on pick plays against Tampa Bay, on a 2-point conversion against the Giants, and for a gain of 21 against Washington, among other examples.
The Saints have been doing the same thing to other teams throughout the same period. You can drop in on random games and find examples. Brandin Cooks scored a touchdown and had another gain of 20 using these concepts against Seattle in 2016. There was a touchdown to Cooks in 2014 against Atlanta, and a completion to Kenny Stills the next week against Cleveland. Brandon Coleman gained 5 yards on one last year, and the Saints have used pick plays or rub routes on a handful of plays this season.
The reason they're so hard to the defend is because the winner and loser are typically determined before the ball is snapped.
“Pre-communication, before the play even happens,” Glenn said. “I think a majority of the time when that happens, there’s no communication at all. So you’re trying to make that right at the point of attack, and that’s hard to do.
“Every now and then you’ll fall into something like that, but being able to see it beforehand, being able to communicate that beforehand, that always works.”
As safety Vonn Bell recently said, “every single time the offense is breaking the huddle it tells you a story.” So, the defense needs to be aware of the formation, the personnel, and the down and distance. All of those things should help reveal the possibility of a pick coming and allow the defense to position itself to stop it, which appears to be what happened against Atlanta this year. The problems there came after the ball was snapped.
But even after settling many of the other areas they had issues with during the early portion of the schedule, the defense admits it needs to find more consistency against pick plays.
“I know we just keep messing up those same pick routes we going over in practice,” cornerback Ken Crawley said. “We know they’re coming. We just gotta go do it. If that other dude’s guy is coming to pick you, it’s a switch-off. Sometimes we just got to go with it. Half the time we got help on the inside, so guys just play it.”
So how do the Saints just “do it”? How do they achieve consistency and become one of the teams that locate the cure to this epidemic?
“I think that's a good question. There are two ways to approach it,” coach Sean Payton said. “You have to be understanding as to levels. So if you and I were covering two receivers, one of us would have to be mindful of who's pressed and who's not. And then the ability, if we choose to schematically switch, be on the same page. These are all the challenges of man-to-man coverage.”
It all goes back to what Glenn said. It comes down to recognizing the play, talking about it, and then having everyone operate as one unit. The Saints had levels on the play against Atlanta. One man was pressing. The other was playing off. For whatever reason, Sanu didn’t get covered.
This is one of the areas where the Saints need to be better. They’ve already checked off several others throughout the season. Maybe this is the next issue that gets fixed.