One was the second overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.

The other one was the almost dead last selection in that same draft.

One was a superstar before he ever put on a New Orleans Saints uniform.

The other was an unknown.

Now, the two former Saints who entered the league the same season are heading into the Saints Hall of Fame together.

Reggie Bush and Marques Colston were announced on Wednesday as this year's inductees into the Saints Hall of Fame.

The announcement was held at the Saints practice facility in Metairie.

Bush, drafted by the Saints after winning the Heisman Trophy at USC, played five seasons in New Orleans. The versatile running back rushed for 2,090 yards and 17 touchdowns to go with his 2,142 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He also scored four touchdowns on punt returns. His 294 receptions ranks eighth all-time in franchise history.

Colston, who played collegiately at Hofstra, played 10 seasons with the Saints. He led the team in receptions in 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2012. His 711 career receptions and 9,759 receiving yards are both franchise records.

The induction ceremony will be held on Oct. 25.

Former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco will also be honored as recipient of the Joe Gemeli "Fleur de Lis" Award, which goes to someone who has contributed to the team. Blanco, who served as governor from 2004-2008, played a pivotal role in the team returning to New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina.

She lobbied the state legislature to fund repairs to the Superdome which helped the team return to the city for the 2006 season.

PREVIOUS HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

1988—Archie Manning and Danny Abramowicz

1989—Tommy Myers and Tom Dempsey

1990—Billy Kilmer

1991—Tony Galbreath and Derland Moore

1992—George Rogers, Jake Kupp and John Hill

1993—Joe Federspiel

1994—Henry Childs and Jim Finks

1995—Doug Atkins and Bob Pollard

1996—Dave Whitsell and Dave Waymer

1997—Stan Brock and Rickey Jackson

1998—Dalton Hilliard and Sam Mills

1999—Bobby Hebert and Eric Martin

2000—Pat Swilling and Vaughan Johnson

2001—Jim Wilks and Hoby Brenner

2002—Jim Mora and Frank Warren

2003—Jim Dombrowski and Wayne Martin

2004—Rueben Mayes and Steve Sidwell

**2005—No induction due to Hurricane Katrina

2006—Joel Hilgenberg

2007—Joe Johnson

2008—William Roaf

2009—Morten Andersen

2010—Joe Horn

2011—Sammy Knight

2012—Tom Benson and Deuce McAllister

2013—La’Roi Glover

2014—Aaron Brooks and John Carney

2015—Tyrone Hughes and Michael Lewis

2016—Will Smith

2017—Jonathan Vilma and Carl Nicks

2018—Lance Moore and Pierre Thomas

2019- Reggie Bush, Marques Colston

PREVIOUS JOE GEMELLI FLEUR DE LIS AWARD RECIPIENTS

1989—Al Hirt

1990—Joe Gemelli (award later named for him)

1991—Dave Dixon

1992—Charlie Kertz

1993—Wayne Mack

1994—Erby Aucoin

1995—Aaron Broussard

1996—Marie Knutson

1997—Angela Hill

1998—Joe Impastato

1999—Frank Wilson

2000—Bob Remy

2001—Peter “Champ” Clark

2002—Dean Kleinschmidt

2003—Jim Fast

2004—Bob Roesler

2005—NO INDUCTEES due to Hurricane Katrina

2006—Buddy Diliberto

2007—New Orleans Saints Fans (Marcy Beter)

2008—Barra Birrcher

2009—Jerry Romig

2010—Dan Simmons and Glennon “Silky” Powell

2011—Bruce Miller

2012—Jim Henderson

2013—Pete Finney

2014—Al Nastasi and Tony Piazza

2015—Doug Thornton

2016—Hokie Gajan

2017—Jay Romig

2018—Michael C. Hebert

2019 - Kathleen Blanco