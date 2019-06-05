One was the second overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.
The other one was the almost dead last selection in that same draft.
One was a superstar before he ever put on a New Orleans Saints uniform.
The other was an unknown.
Now, the two former Saints who entered the league the same season are heading into the Saints Hall of Fame together.
Reggie Bush and Marques Colston were announced on Wednesday as this year's inductees into the Saints Hall of Fame.
The announcement was held at the Saints practice facility in Metairie.
Bush, drafted by the Saints after winning the Heisman Trophy at USC, played five seasons in New Orleans. The versatile running back rushed for 2,090 yards and 17 touchdowns to go with his 2,142 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He also scored four touchdowns on punt returns. His 294 receptions ranks eighth all-time in franchise history.
Colston, who played collegiately at Hofstra, played 10 seasons with the Saints. He led the team in receptions in 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2012. His 711 career receptions and 9,759 receiving yards are both franchise records.
The induction ceremony will be held on Oct. 25.
Former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco will also be honored as recipient of the Joe Gemeli "Fleur de Lis" Award, which goes to someone who has contributed to the team. Blanco, who served as governor from 2004-2008, played a pivotal role in the team returning to New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina.
She lobbied the state legislature to fund repairs to the Superdome which helped the team return to the city for the 2006 season.
PREVIOUS HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
1988—Archie Manning and Danny Abramowicz
1989—Tommy Myers and Tom Dempsey
1990—Billy Kilmer
1991—Tony Galbreath and Derland Moore
1992—George Rogers, Jake Kupp and John Hill
1993—Joe Federspiel
1994—Henry Childs and Jim Finks
1995—Doug Atkins and Bob Pollard
1996—Dave Whitsell and Dave Waymer
1997—Stan Brock and Rickey Jackson
1998—Dalton Hilliard and Sam Mills
1999—Bobby Hebert and Eric Martin
2000—Pat Swilling and Vaughan Johnson
2001—Jim Wilks and Hoby Brenner
2002—Jim Mora and Frank Warren
2003—Jim Dombrowski and Wayne Martin
2004—Rueben Mayes and Steve Sidwell
**2005—No induction due to Hurricane Katrina
2006—Joel Hilgenberg
2007—Joe Johnson
2008—William Roaf
2009—Morten Andersen
2010—Joe Horn
2011—Sammy Knight
2012—Tom Benson and Deuce McAllister
2013—La’Roi Glover
2014—Aaron Brooks and John Carney
2015—Tyrone Hughes and Michael Lewis
2016—Will Smith
2017—Jonathan Vilma and Carl Nicks
2018—Lance Moore and Pierre Thomas
2019- Reggie Bush, Marques Colston
PREVIOUS JOE GEMELLI FLEUR DE LIS AWARD RECIPIENTS
1989—Al Hirt
1990—Joe Gemelli (award later named for him)
1991—Dave Dixon
1992—Charlie Kertz
1993—Wayne Mack
1994—Erby Aucoin
1995—Aaron Broussard
1996—Marie Knutson
1997—Angela Hill
1998—Joe Impastato
1999—Frank Wilson
2000—Bob Remy
2001—Peter “Champ” Clark
2002—Dean Kleinschmidt
2003—Jim Fast
2004—Bob Roesler
2005—NO INDUCTEES due to Hurricane Katrina
2006—Buddy Diliberto
2007—New Orleans Saints Fans (Marcy Beter)
2008—Barra Birrcher
2009—Jerry Romig
2010—Dan Simmons and Glennon “Silky” Powell
2011—Bruce Miller
2012—Jim Henderson
2013—Pete Finney
2014—Al Nastasi and Tony Piazza
2015—Doug Thornton
2016—Hokie Gajan
2017—Jay Romig
2018—Michael C. Hebert
2019 - Kathleen Blanco