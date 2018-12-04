People who have gone to pay on their layaway orders at the Walmart on Tchoupitoulas St. have been met with a big surprise.
Their orders have been paid off by another customer.
The customer is Saints owner Gayle Benson.
She recently paid off 408 orders at the store, totaling nearly $100,000, according to the store.
Zena Williams said that only a few people have found out about their orders being paid off when they come into the store, at which point they become overwhelmed by the news.
"They're coming in, and they're calling their friends and family," Williams said. "They're very excited. It's a good thing. It's a good thing for the community. It's a good thing for the store. I'm glad that we can participate and help bless so many people for the holidays."