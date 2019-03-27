FILE - In this July 18, 2018, file photo, Oakland Raiders NFL football tight end Jared Cook gives a television interview in Chiswick, west London. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says 2018 Pro Bowl tight end Jared Cook has agreed to the terms of a free-agent contract with New Orleans. The 6-foot-5, 254-pound Cook is a 10-year veteran coming off his best season yet. He caught 68 passes for 896 yards and six touchdowns with Oakland last season and was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time. (AP Photo/Robert Stevens, File) ORG XMIT: NY160
As Jared Cook steps into the maw of several heated NFC South rivalries, he wants to assure his Saints team and its fans that his old Atlanta Falcons allegiances have long fallen away.
Cook, a Georgia native, revealed he was a Falcons fan in his childhood while speaking to media a day after agreeing to a two-year, $15.5 million deal with the Saints. He recalled how his father used to take him to McDonald's and then watch Falcons practice.
But things changed after the tight end spent his college years at the University of South Carolina, then was drafted by the Tennessee Titans No. 89 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft.
"As I got older and got into the league, that love faded real quick," he said.
Cook has played for four teams in his 10-year career -- the Titans, St. Louis Rams, Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders -- but will be taking his first step into the NFC South. Despite that, the big-bodied and athletic tight end said he's knows just how passionate the rivalries in the NFC South can be, as well as the Saints fan base.
"I didn't grow up a Saints fan, but I know how serious the rivalry is between the Saints and the Falcons as well as the Panthers and the Saints, playing in South Carolina," he said. "So I know how important it is to the organization and the fans. So I'm looking forward to it."
Cook signed with the Saints following several days of speculation after he visited New Orleans for a workout on March 14. During that span he reportedly rebuffed pursuit from the reigning champion New England Patriots after the surprise retirement of Rob Gronkowski.
Cook is coming off his best year in 2018 as a member of the Raiders. He posted career bests in catches (68), yardage (896) and touchdowns (6) while playing in all 16 games.
Jared Cook's brother, Jason Cook, also played football at their Georgia high school. Jason Cook went on to play for Ole Miss from 2004 until 2009 before joining the NFL's Baltimore Ravens.
While Jared Cook has remained in the NFL for nearly a dozen seasons, his brother quit and enrolled in seminary at Samford University, according to hottytoddy.com. He became an associate pastor in 2016.
During that time, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement, leading to rumblings Cook might have a new option on his hands. Despite the defending champion Patriots' interest, Cook never wavered in his decision to join the Saints, according to reports.