The line between video games and real life for New Orleans Saints fans will be blurred even further with the release of the latest entry in the popular Madden NFL series.

EA Sports showcased the newest features coming to Madden NFL 20 during its EA Play presentation at the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles Saturday, and a few of those highlighted Saints players according to an IGN report.

Football fans will be able to play just like Alvin Kamara, or at least as close to the real-life Kamara as possible. Not only does the dynamic running back finally have his arm tape (no word on the nose ring, though), but his passing-catching ability out of the backfield will be more prominent through the game's Superstar X-Factor Abilities. The new system is designed to make players play more like their real-life counterparts.

The computerized version of Drew Brees will also look, play and act more like the real deal thanks to new Signature Animations in the game. Brees was chosen as one of the top quarterbacks in the game that developers chose to motion capture this year.

So not only will you get to use Brees' signature throwing motion, you'll also get to see him "fidget" during a game just like he does in real life — grabbing at the collar of his jersey, rubbing his hands and more.

While a short clip of Brees showed these animations in action, there's no word on if the "Brees Leap" made the motion capture cut. The iconic play will be a little easier to pull off this year, though, as the game will feature a new RPO system with over 200 run-pass option plays for use.

Madden NFL 20 will release on the Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC on August 2, but you'll get a chance to play the game early in the next week through a closed beta from June 14-16. The entire Saints team will be a part of that beta as one of four teams to play with, along with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

You can read more about the Madden NFL 20 in IGN's report here, and can also watch the EA PLAY presentation below.

