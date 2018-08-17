Sean Payton said the Saints would be closer to full strength for Friday night's preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
New Orleans ended up being as close to full strength as any team is in the preseason.
Only five Saints — defensive ends Marcus Davenport (pulled groin) and Alex Okafor (bone bruise, sprained ankle), tight end Michael Hoomanawanui, cornerback P.J. Williams (bruised rib) and guard Landon Turner — are not in uniform for warmups before the game.
Wide receiver Cameron Meredith and left guard Andrus Peat, both still recovering from offseason surgeries, are both in uniform, although it's not clear how much they will play.
Tight end Benjamin Watson, linebacker Manti Te'o, wide receiver Austin Carr, wide receiver Tommylee Lewis and center Cameron Tom are all back in action after missing the preseason opener.