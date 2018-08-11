The New Orleans Saints are adding two members to their secondary.
Safety Robert Nelson and cornerback Marcus Williams agreed to terms with New Orleans on Saturday, sources said.
Nelson has spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and New York Jets. He had one interception and two passes defensed for Houston in 2016.
Williams has spent time with Houston and the Jets. He had eight interceptions for New York between 2015 and 2016. He joins a secondary with the second-year free safety shares the same name.
New Orleans opened up a roster spot on Saturday morning by parting ways with De'Vante Harris. The other roster move is not yet known.