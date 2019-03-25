PHOENIX — She's arguably the most powerful woman in sports.

Heck, Gayle Benson is one of the most powerful people in sports period, regardless of gender.

And she made it pretty clear on Monday that she isn't relinquishing any of that power any time soon.

For those thinking the Saints and Pelicans' owner will some day sell the less-talked about of her two franchises, think again.

"There is no way that I'm going to sell that team ever," Benson said. "I value the Pelicans as much as I do the Saints. I don't look at myself as an owner of a team or the teams. I feel like it's an asset that I'm protecting for the city."

Gayle Benson's reply to Anthony Davis' desire to leave? Disappointed, but 'we need to move on' Anthony Davis' intentions to leave the Pelicans have been clear for some time now, but team owner Gayle Benson weighed in for the first time o…

Benson is in Phoenix this week, attending the NFL's owner's meeting.

It's her second one attending since taking over as Saints' owner.

Her first one was last year, just four days after her husband's funeral.

She still gets just as emotional now as she did then whenever Tom Benson's name gets mentioned.

They showed Mr. Benson's picture on a big screen during a presentation this week at the owners' meeting and it caused her to choke up a little bit.

She had to wipe tears again on Monday as she talked about him in a meeting with members of the New Orleans media.

"I still get emotional when I think about my husband and him not being here because it's only been a year," Mrs. Benson said. "It's humbling to know I've been entrusted this asset to the city."

She admits she knows the ropes a little bit better now than she did last year.

The past three months haven't given her much of a choice.

Her two franchise's have been a part of two of the biggest sports stories of the year.

First, there was the no-call against the Saints in the NFC championship game in January. Then there was Pelicans superstar forward Anthony Davis' decision that he no longer wanted to play in New Orleans. She's been around sports long enough to know that tough times come with the territory.

"Life is not a bed of roses and we aren't promised that," Benson said. "So we just deal with the situations as they happen. That's what life is about. We have to accept whatever is given to us and work through it."

Yeah, this was an NFL meeting, but Benson didn't hesitate to talk a little NBA, too. After all, her basketball team will soon lose the guy who has been the face of the franchise.

"I'm disappointed, but I wish Anthony the best of luck," Benson said. "He needs to do what's best for him. If he feels like he needs to leave, we understand. We're going to miss him. But again, we need to move on."

But moving out of the city is something Benson says she never plans to do. She's lived in New Orleans her entire life and can't imagine living anywhere else. And she vows to never move any of her teams, despite what anyone on social media predicts.

"I'm not going to sell anything Mr. Benson started or wanted," she says. "People are going to talk and there is nothing you can do about that."

She wants both franchises to do well. It's why she reiterated the plan to restructure the organizational chart. Mickey Loomis, who was pulling double duties as both the Saints general manager and the Pelicans' Vice President of Operations, will strictly be working with football once she hires a general manager for the Pelicans. The team is in the process of doing that after firing former GM Dell Demps in February. The new hire will be the first major hire for Mrs. B.

But she says she's up to the task. She's run a business, albeit on a smaller scale, before. She ran an interior design company for 30 years.

Now she's an owner of not one team, but two.

It's a job she doesn't take lightly.

Although for her, this isn't really about ownership.

"I don't really truly think we really own anything in life," she said. "We take care of things for the next generation, or the next person who comes along."