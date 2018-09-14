The New Orleans Saints are coming off of an abysmal defensive performance to open the season.
New Orleans gave up 529 yards of total offense, 8.9 yards per play and 41 points — Tampa Bay got one touchdown on defense — in a shocking start for a defense that made big strides a year ago.
Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen did not want to go over that game in detail again in his weekly availability with the media on Friday.
"All I’m gonna say about the last game was, look, we had a bad day at the office, we didn’t play as well as we’re capable of playing, we’ve looked at the tape, we’ve made the corrections that we need to make, and we’re excited about the opportunity to move on to Cleveland," Allen said. "We’re certainly focused on those guys and certainly excited about the opportunity to go out and play against them."
Allen is pleased with the way his defense has responded this week.
"I think they’re locked in to the game plan, I think we’ve had a good week of practice, and I think our guys are excited about getting another opportunity to play," Allen said. "We’re looking forward to it."