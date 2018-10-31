The toughest part for Tommylee Lewis was watching his teammates on Instagram and Snapchat, celebrating in the locker room the past few weeks.
The Saints' receiver and kick returner missed being a part of that.
So Lewis was thrilled to be back on the practice field Wednesday after the team placed him on injured reserve six weeks ago. He suffered a knee injury in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.
"It feels good," Lewis said about returning to practice. "There is excitement being able to be out there with the guys and running around."
Lewis watched games on television while rehabbing his knee and was pleased with what he saw from his teammates during their six-game winning streak.
"The guys are rolling for sure," Lewis said. "It was exciting to just sit back as a fan and watch. I like where we're headed."
Lewis will be eligible to participate in a game after two weeks of practice, which would put him back in time for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"I'm feeling good and ready to go whenever I'm eligible to go," Lewis said.