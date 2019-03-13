The Saints officially announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to a 4-year deal with free agent running back Latavius Murray.

"Welcome to the Saints family," the Saints tweeted on the team's Twitter account.

The announcement came shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, right when players are able to officially sign.

Murray spent the past two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings after playing his first three seasons with the Oakland Raiders.

His most productive year came in 2015 with the Raiders when he ran for 1,066 yards.

Murray rushed 140 times for 578 yards and six touchdowns this past season with the Vikings. He played in all 16 games , starting in six of them. He also caught 22 passes for 141 yards.

Murray's deal is worth $14.4 million, according to a source. Half of that money ($7.2 million) is guaranteed.

He'll join Alvin Kamara in the Saints backfield. Mark Ingram, the Saints' second leading rusher in franchie history, will reportedly sign with the Baltimore Ravens.

Here is a year-by-year breakdown of Murray's contract.

2019

$1 million (guaranteed)

2020

$2.8 million (base salary, guaranteed)

$350,000 (roster bonus, due on fifth day of 2020 league year)

$50,000 (workout bonus)

$500,000 (incentives for reaching unspecified marks in rushing yards, TDs)

2021

$2.95 million (base salary)

$150,000 (roster bonus, due on fifth day of 2021 league year)

$50,000 (workout bonus)

$12,500 (per game roster bonus, up to $200,000)

$500,000 (incentives for reaching unspecified marks in rushing yards, TDs)

2022

$2.95 million (base salary)

$250,000 (roster bonus, due on fifth day of 2022 league year)

$50,000 (workout bonus)

$12,500 (per game roster bonus, up to $200,000)

$500,000 (incentives for reaching unspecified marks in rushing yards, TDs)