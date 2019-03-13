Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray (25) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Murray was born in Orlando, Florida, but grew up in upstate New York. He played football and basketball at Onondaga High School, where he graduated in a class of 65 students. Indiana University running back coach Leon Michael Hart attended the same high school a few years before Murray.
Murray joined the University of Central Florida football team in 2008.
Here, Murray (28) scores a touchdown on a 10-yard run against Georgia in the fourth quarter of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 31, 2010 in Memphis, Tenn.
The signing of Murray (right), likely signals that longtime Saints running back Mark Ingram (left) will head elsewhere in free agency. The two players were in the same high school recruiting class.
Ingram was a 4-star recruit and the No. 112 overall prospect. He's played all eight of his NFL seasons in New Orleans since he was taken No. 28 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. Murray was a 3-star recruit and the 958 overall prospect.
Murray wrote on his blog at the end of January that while he didn't know where he would be for the 2019 season, he would love to be back with the Vikings. The running back regularly posts on his blog to recap on games and share parts of his life off the field.
"I love everything about the Vikings: the team, the organization, the locker room. I believe in what they’re doing here. We’ll see what happens."
Here, Murray (25) is hit by New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Craig Robertson (52) during the first half of an NFL divisional football playoff game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.
Off the field, Murray had a son last season. He also enrolled in a MBA program at Syracuse in the fall of 2018, according to a blog post.
"Some people may think that is an odd decision since I am still playing in the NFL, but once you have been in the league as long as I have you see the small window of opportunity you have," Murray wrote on his blog. "I am planning for life after football and getting my MBA seemed like a great opportunity."
Here, Murray celebrates after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Minneapolis.