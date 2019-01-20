Another week, another record for Mark Ingram, and this one was a long time coming.

With a 9-yard run in the fourth play of the game against the Los Angeles Rams, Ingram passed Deuce McCallister's franchise record of 6,258 yards in both regular season and playoff games.

McCallister still owns the official franchise mark, which only counts regular season games.

Ingram entered the NFC Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome needing just six yards to set the new franchise mark.

It's been a season of records for Ingram, who set the Saints' all-time mark for postseason rushing yards -- passing Reggie Bush and Pierre Thomas -- in the Divisional Round win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ingram broke McCallister's record for rushing touchdowns in a Week 16 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ingram has played all eight seasons of his NFL career in New Orleans after being selected No. 28 overall out of Alabama in 2011.

