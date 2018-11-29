Tommylee Lewis and Brandon Marshall were among the players made inactive for Sunday's game.
Lewis, who was brought back from injured reserve ahead of last week's game against the Falcons, was a bit of a surprise even though Tre'Quan Smith returned from a foot injury. Lewis scored a touchdown against the Atlanta.
Marshall has not been active since the Saints signed him on Nov. 12.
New Orleans also made linebacker Manti Te'o, defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen, tackle Terron Armstead, offensive lineman Will Clapp and defensive end Trey Hendrickson inactive.
The Cowboys made quaterback Mike White, wide receiver Tavon Austin (groin), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), linebacker Chris Covington, tackle Tyron Smith (neck), tight end Geoff Swaim (wrist) and defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) inactive.