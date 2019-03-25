PHOENIX — For the past few days, Saints owner Gayle Benson has talked to several NFL owners about the play.

Benson, attending the NFL's owners meeting at the Biltmore Hotel, has heard from her counterparts around the league and has a sense that they know just how tough that no-call that helped end the Saints' season in the NFC championship game was.

"The owners are also very compassionate about it," Benson said. "They understand it because they know it could have happened to them."

Saints president Dennis Laushca has heard it too from league executives while in Phoenix. "They saw a call that was not called that should have been called," Lauscha said. "They all agree that something has to be done. Everyone has the same conviction and love for this game. It's the one area that we have to address."

Expanding instant replay to be a hot topic at NFL owners meeting; here's what will be discussed The proposals NFL owners will vote on this week wouldn't have changed the outcome of the New Orleans Saints' loss in the NFC championship game.

But will that be enough to cause a rules change that would add instant replay for plays like the controversial one from January.

Benson isn't so sure.

"I don't think it's going to change overnight," Benson said. "It's going to take us a while. I think changes will be made, but I think it's just going to take us time."

Owners are expected to vote on rules changes, including two proposals dealing with instant replay on pass interference calls, on either Tuesday or Wednesday. The vote could possibly be pushed to the meetings in May. It would take a vote by three-fourths of the owners (24 of the 32) to make a rule change.

One rule proposes reviewing pass interference calls. The other proposal allows for reviewing pass interference calls but includes roughing the passer and unnecessary contact against a defenseless passer.

The two proposals involving review of pass interference calls wouldn't have reversed the call in the Saints game. The proposal would only review plays where an actual call was made. It wouldn't include "no-calls," which was the case in the Saints game since the officials never threw a flag.

"There has been a real reluctance of putting a foul on the field," NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said on Friday. "That is something that from active players to coaches all across the football personnel, there has been a real reluctance.

Benson and Lauscha say they have been vocal about the rule change this week.

"I think there is definitely movement," Lauscha said. "I definitely think people recognize what happened. We have put so much time and effort into making the NFL as great as it is. I think the sentiment is that we are going to do everything that we can in regards to officiating to make it as great as we possibly can."

But will it be enough?

"I don't know what's going to happen," Lauscha said. "I do think something will change. If this is the first domino that has to fall and we are to have a change, whether it takes this meeting or the May meeting or a meeting or two down the road. I think something will change eventually. Sometimes it takes time."

The conversations Benson has had this week have been good.

"But again, we need 24 owners," Benson said.