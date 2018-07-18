New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara showed off his vocal talents during a commercial break for the ESPYs awards Wednesday night.

According to video posted to Twitter by the Saints, Kamara, dressed in a red-patterned suit, sang and moved across the stage while singing Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up."

Kamara was nominated for an ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete, along with women's tennis star Sloane Stephens, Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell and Sixers rookie Ben Simmons, who also happens to be an LSU product.

While Mitchell won the award, Kamara definitely raised eyebrows with his singing performance.

Kamara won the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award after finishing sixth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 1,554 yards.

Kamara led the NFL in yards per carry, averaging 6.1 yards as he rushed for 728 yards, and racked up more receiving yards than any other running back (826).

Kamara inspired belief in plenty of people last season. Originally drafted to play a pass-catching role, Kamara made Adrian Peterson expendable, averaged 6.1 yards per carry and 10.2 yards per catch, scored 14 touchdowns and produced a weekly highlight reel of clips that rivaled anybody's in the NFL.

This year's ceremony was hosted by former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, the first-ever female host.