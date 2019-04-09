For the first time since 2013, the Saints will start their preseason in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints will open the preseason at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

The NFL announced the preseason schedule for all 32 teams on Tuesday.

After the preseason opener against the Vikings, the Saints will make road trips to play the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets before wrapping up the schedule against the Miami Dolphins.

The only game that has a specific date is the second one against the Chargers. It will be played on Sunday, August 18. The game, which will be televised nationally on CBS, is set for a 3 p.m. kickoff. It is one of eight pre-season games that will broadcast nationally.

While the Saints' other three preseason game dates won't be released until later, the range of dates are as follows: Vikings at Saints (Aug. 8-12); Saints at Jets (Aug. 22-25); and Dolphins at Saints (Aug. 29 or 30).

The pre-season opener will pit three of the newest Saints against their former team. Running back Latavius Murray, center Nick Easton and return specialist Marcus Sherels are both former Vikings. Murray, signed in the offseason to replace Mark Ingram, played the past two seasons in Minnesota. Easton, signed to replace the retired Max Unger, was with Minnesota the previous four years. And Sherels, signed to improve the Saints return game, spent nine seasons with the Vikings.

This will be the third straight year the Saints and Chargers have met in the preseason. The Saints won 36-7 last August in Carson, Calif., capping off a week where the two teams held a joint practice.

When the Saints travel to play the Jets, it will be the first time the two teams have played in the regular season since 2004.

The Saints close out the preseason at home against the Dolphins. It's the fourth straight season the Saints played their preseason finale in the Dome.

The Saints finished 3-1 this past preseason on its way to a 13-3 regular season record and reaching the NFC championship game.

While the preseason schedule was announced on Tuesday, the Saints have known their regular season opponents since January when the season ended.

The Saints, as always, will play home and road games against NFC South foes Atlanta, Carolina and Tampa Bay during the regular season.

In addition, the Saints will play home games against the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys.

They will travel to play the Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Six of the Saints' regular season opponents (Los Angeles Rams, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, Houston and Indianapolis) made the playoffs this past season.

The NFL releases the dates for regular season games in April, typically during the third week of the month.