New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis made a bold move on Wednesday, trading his third-round pick in 2019 to the New York Jets to get Teddy Bridgewater.
Loomis, who typically does not do press conferences during the season, offered a few thoughts on Bridgewater in a pregame interview with the team website before the preseason finale against Los Angeles.
Bridgewater, who took the Vikings to the playoffs as a starter in his second season, has been touted as a possible heir apparent to Brees by national experts after the trade, but the general manager didn't want to put any expectations on the new quarterback yet.
"We need to get to know him, and he needs to get to know us," Loomis said. "We'll just go from there. It adds depth to the position for us."
Bridgewater was a coveted player around the NFL after an eye-opening preseason in New York that displayed how far back he's come from a gruesome dislocated knee suffered in practice with Minnesota in August of 2016.
"Obviously, when he came out he was a highly-graded player and a first-round pick, had some really early success with Minnesota," Loomis said. "He did have a really difficult injury, but he’s battled that adversity and came back. He had a real good preseason with the Jets."
Bridgewater, a proven starting quarterback, checks off a lot of the Saints' boxes.
"One thing that we know about him is his character and the intangibles that he has, so we’re really glad to have him," Loomis said.
Adding Bridgewater ends a competition for the backup quarterback job that had been contested between Tom Savage and Taysom Hill this preseason.
Hill will likely stick with the Saints as a special teams ace, but Bridgewater represents an instant upgrade behind Drew Brees. Bridgewater is on a one-year salary for $5 million, and an extension could keep him in New Orleans beyond this season, but Loomis didn't offer any immediate plans for that in his interview with the team site.
"I think it was an opportunity to get a good, young player who's had success in the league," Loomis said. "Simple as that. We've got a great quarterback right now, but if we can add to the room and add to our depth, then that's obviously a good thing."