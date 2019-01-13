Sheldon Rankins was carted off the field with an apparent lower leg injury early in the New Orleans Saints playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The injury was believed to be a torn Achilles tendon, a source said. The news was first reported by the NFL Network's Mike Garofolo. An MRI will be conducted on Monday to confirm.

The Saints' star defensive tackle went down on a play midway through the first quarter.

Rankins was described as having a leg injury, and was listed as "questionable to return."

The play occurred as the Eagles were moving the ball down the field, already leading 7-0. They would score later on the possession to increase the lead to 14-0.

Rankins was taken back to the locker room for x-rays on his ankle, according to Fox Sports' Pam Oliver.

Rankins is in his third year after the Saints selected him No. 12 overall out of Louisville. He missed a significant portion of his rookie season with a broken fibula that required surgery. He set career highs in tackles (41) and sacks (8) this season.

