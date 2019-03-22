Jared Cook hasn't signed his name on the dotted line just yet.
But all indications, including the words out of Cooks' mouth, seem to indicate that he'll be wearing a New Orleans Saints uniform in the fall.
At least based on what Cook said Friday while attending an event honoring the NFL's Ed Block Courage Award winners.
According to an ESPN report, Cook was asked by the network's Jamison Hensley if he had agreed to a deal with the Saints.
Cook winked and responded "maybe," according to the report.
Then Cook continued.
"It's going to be pretty awesome (catching passes from Drew Brees)," Cook said. "I've been a big fan of Drew for a long time and the way he approaches the game. He's on point. He's on top of his game right now. He's just a baller. I look forward to seeing him do great things in the future."
The veteran Cook has played 10 seasons in the NFL, including the past two seasons with the Raiders.
He caught a career-best 68 passes for 896 yards and six touchdowns this past season for the Raiders and was named to his first Pro Bowl. His best game came against the Los Angeles Rams when he had 180 receiving yards, setting a Raiders' franchise record for tight ends.
Cook played his first four seasons with the then-St. Louis Rams before playing one season with the Green Bay then heading to Oakland. He has not missed a game the past two seasons.
Sources have indicated the deal is close to being finalized.
It would fill the Saints biggest need. Ben Watson, who retired at the end of the season, was the Saints' top tight end last season. Watson caught 35 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns. The next most productive tight end on the roster were Josh Hill and Dan Arnold. Hill caught 16 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown. Arnold caught 12 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown.