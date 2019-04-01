The New Orleans Saints will begin their voluntary offseason workout program on April 22.
The April 22nd start date is the latest of all 32 NFL teams. Most teams (21 of the 32) are starting on April 15th. Teams with new head coaches were allowed to start as early as Monday.
The NFL announced the dates for all 32 teams' offseason workout programs on Monday.
The dates for the Saints' OTAs (organized team activities) are May 21-23, May 28-30 and June 3-6.
The team's mandatory minicamp will be held June 11-13.
Dates for post draft rookie mini camps have not been announced yet. The NFL draft is scheduled for April 25-27.
Each team's voluntary nine-week offseason program is divided into three phases, based on the guidelines of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Phase One (the first two weeks of the program) consists of activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.
Phase Two (the next three weeks of the program) consists of on-field workouts and may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a “separates” basis. There can be no live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills during this phase.
During Phase Three (the final four weeks), teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity (OTA). Live contact isn't permitted during this phase, but teams can conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills.