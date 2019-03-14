Saints Cowboys
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

David Onyemata earned a nice bonus for his play.

The Saints defensive tackle earned a $212,464 bonus from the main performance-based pay pool, as well as another $74,657 from the veteran pool. 

To determine how much each player earns, a "player index" is calculated by taking a player's total playing time (offense, defense, special teams) and dividing it against his adjusted salary (total salary, prorated bonuses and earned incentives).

Some other player who earned a solid bump were football player Taysom Hill ($206,518 and $58,893), safety Vonn Bell ($171,925 and $76,155) and running back Alvin Kamara ($175,058 and $64,413).

Leaders from the main pool: 

David Onyemata $212,464

Taysom Hill $206,518

Tre’Quan Smith $186,703

PJ Williams $176,786

Alvin Kamara $175,058

Marcus Williams $172,850

Vonn Bell $171,925

Alex Anzalone $159,875

Ken Crawley $151,033

Taylor Stallworth $149,324

Leaders from the veteran pool:

Marcus Williams $76,362

Vonn Bell $76,155

David Onyemata $74,657

Mike Thomas $72,207

P.J. Williams $70,090

Alvin Kamara $64,413

Taysom Hill $59,893

Ryan Ramczyk $57,045

Alex Anzalone $56,592

Ken Crawley $49,690

Jermon Bushrod $45,667

Zach Line $41,452

Justin Hardee $40,503

