David Onyemata earned a nice bonus for his play.
The Saints defensive tackle earned a $212,464 bonus from the main performance-based pay pool, as well as another $74,657 from the veteran pool.
To determine how much each player earns, a "player index" is calculated by taking a player's total playing time (offense, defense, special teams) and dividing it against his adjusted salary (total salary, prorated bonuses and earned incentives).
Some other player who earned a solid bump were football player Taysom Hill ($206,518 and $58,893), safety Vonn Bell ($171,925 and $76,155) and running back Alvin Kamara ($175,058 and $64,413).
Leaders from the main pool:
David Onyemata $212,464
Taysom Hill $206,518
Tre’Quan Smith $186,703
PJ Williams $176,786
Alvin Kamara $175,058
Marcus Williams $172,850
Vonn Bell $171,925
Alex Anzalone $159,875
Ken Crawley $151,033
Taylor Stallworth $149,324
Leaders from the veteran pool:
Marcus Williams $76,362
Vonn Bell $76,155
David Onyemata $74,657
Mike Thomas $72,207
P.J. Williams $70,090
Alvin Kamara $64,413
Taysom Hill $59,893
Ryan Ramczyk $57,045
Alex Anzalone $56,592
Ken Crawley $49,690
Jermon Bushrod $45,667
Zach Line $41,452
Justin Hardee $40,503