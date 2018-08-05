Dress code: Shorts and shells
Attendance: LB Manti Te’o, WR Austin Carr, Marcus Davenport, TE Benjamin Watson, WR Cameron Meredith (recovery from ACL), TE Michael Hoomanawanui, S Kamrin Moore (hamstring), C Cameron Tom (shoulder) and S J.T. Gray did not practice.
Returned to action: Running back Shane Vereen
Best camp?: It wouldn’t be hard to argue that FS Marcus Williams is having the best camp of any player on the team. After intercepting Drew Brees in the end zone a day ago, Williams came back and did the same on a deep pass intended for rookie WR Tre’Quan Smith. He needs to prove it in games, but it seems very clear that Williams has taken the next step in his second season.
Linebackers stepping up: Two strong moments from the linebackers during team drills. The first one came when Demario Davis ran down the field with Dan Arnold in coverage. The other came when Craig Robertson sat in a zone and nearly picked off a Tom Savage pass to Tre’Quan Smith. New Orleans has lacked range at the linebacker position. It looks like it might have a few guys who can run now.
Setting a tone: It was mentioned here before how the defense likes to try to knock the ball away from offensive players after the play ends. Another example of that tone-setting came after rookie WR Keith Kirkwood scored a touchdown Sunday night. As he went to spike the ball, Marcus Williams ran across the field to block his celebration. All the details matter.
Good runs: Just when you think someone is starting to stand out in the running back battle, someone else makes a play. It’s still hard to create any separation at the position. Jonathan Williams, Terrence West and Boston Scott all had good carries during team drills. Scott might have had the best one when he took a pitch to the right side of the line and turned it up the field for a touchdown. Perhaps bonus points need to go to Scott for making plays in the receiving game.
Defensive play of the day: The honor has to go to P.J. Williams, who intercepted a Drew Brees pass intended for Alvin Kamara and ran it back for a score. Brees had nowhere to go on the throw. The defense provided strong coverage, and Brees wasn’t hurried, but P.J. Williams jumped the route. Also interesting that P.J. Williams was with the starters in the nickel package instead of Patrick Robinson. Ken Crawley and Sharrod Neasman should have also had interceptions during team drills. Strong day for the defense.
One-on-one highlights: Andrus Peat didn’t have his best day in one-on-ones. He lost a couple of reps to nose tackle Jay Bromley, but did pick up a win against Taylor Stallworth. … Guard Andrew Tiller also had a few impressive turns. He’s quietly put together a string of good practices. … The competition for spots in the interior defensive line is also heating up. Woodrow Hamilton has had some highlight moments, as has Stallworth. … Sheldon Rankins looked really good during his reps.
Notes: It was only one play, but the Saints finally showed a look with A.J. Klein, Alex Anzalone and Demario Davis. Anzalone came off the field in the nickel package. … Will Clapp started at left guard with Jermon Bushrod standing in at left tackle. .. Marshon Lattimore broke up a pair of passes during team drills. … A lot of sacks and pressure. Alex Okafor, Hau’oli Kikaha, Cam Jordan and David Onyemata were active in the pass rush. … Peat got some extra work after practice from offensive line coach Dan Roushar.
Quarterback stats in team drills: A lot of the stuff happening during team drills was two-minute, end-of-game situations, where quarterbacks are more likely to take risks to make something happen.
Drew Brees: 7-for-18, 2 INTs (Camp total: 71-for-125, 4 INTs)
Tom Savage: 6-for-11 (41-for-57)
Taysom Hill: 4-for-8 (31-for-71, 2 INTs)
J.T. Barrett: 0-for-1 (14-for-33, 2 INTs)