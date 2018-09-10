Veteran tight end Michael Hoomanawanui's season is already over as a player.
Hoomanawanui suffered an injury during training camp, and the Saints placed him on injured reserve during the initial league-mandated roster reduction to 53 players, so he cannot return during the season.
But Hoomanawanui is still highly involved with the tight ends. Hoomanawanui is working with assistant coach Dan Campbell and the rest of the tight ends as an extra assistant.
"It's a way to stay engaged," Hoomanawanui said. "It's kind of a unique situation."
A veteran of eight seasons in the NFL, Hoomanawanui has started the season on injured reserve twice in the past three years, but the Saints have a recent history of giving veterans a chance to dip their foot in the coaching game.
Fullback John Kuhn spent time with the coaches, both on the field and in the film room, last season after tearing his bicep.
"Coaching is something that never would have crossed my mind," Hoomanawanui said. "it's a good way to get a look at it."