Terron Armstead is good to go.
The Saints offensive lineman said is playing this week against the Philadelphia Eagles, and he expects to perform while on the field.
"I'm going. I'm going. I'll be in there," Armstead said. "It doesn't matter what I feel like once the game starts. I got to play at 100 percent regardless if I feel like it or not. The camera doesn't care. I have to go out with that mentality; if I'm playing, I'm 100 percent."
It looks like the entire New Orleans offensive line will be available on Sunday. Offensive tackles Jermon Bushrod (hamstring), Armstead (pectoral) and Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder) and guards Andrus Peat (hand) and Larry Warford (knee) all participated in full and were not given an injury status for Sunday.
If all the players are good to go, it would be the first time New Orleans has had its starting offensive line on the field since Week 10 against the Bengals.
"It's been a long since we've been able to really go," Armstead said. "I feel like it will be beneficial for us."
The only Saints player who was ruled out for the game was wide receiver Simmie Cobbs, who showed up on Thursday's injury report with a knee injury.
For Philadelphia, defensive end Michael Bennett (foot), linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), offensive tackle Jason Peters (quadriceps), wide receiver Mike Wallace (ankle) and wide receiver Shelton Gibson (hamstring) are all questionable.