Veteran offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse will add a seventh stop to his NFL journey.
The Saints signed Newhouse on Wednesday, the team announced on Wednesday.
Newhouse played last season with the Buffalo Bills before being traded to the Carolina Panthers. He played in 11 games and started twice at left tackle for the Panthers.
His NFL career began with the Green Bay Packers in 2010. After four seasons with the Packers, he played with the Cincinnati Bengals, the New York Giants, the Oakland Raiders.
Newhouse is one of three players the Saints signed on Wednesday.
They also signed center Ryan Groy and safety Terrell Williams Jr.
Groy is a five-year veteran who played in 15 games (starting six) at center for the Bills in 2018.
He joins a crowded field of centers on the Saints. The team signed Nick Easton in free agency and drafted Erik McCoy in the second round. Will Clapp and Cameron Tom also can play center.
Williams is in his second season in the league. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve for the San Francisco 49ers after suffering a knee injury in training camp.
In addition to the three signings, the Saints waived guard Mike Herndon and wide receiver Micah Wright on Wednesday. They terminated the contract of tackle Derek Newton, who spent time with the team in the latter part of last season.