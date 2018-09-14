New Orleans Saints nose tackle Tyeler Davison will miss Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns due to a foot injury suffered in the season opener.
Davison is listed "out" on the team's official injury report.
None of the other four Saints on the injury report — left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), left guard Andrus Peat (ankle), wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (knee) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (illness) — were listed with a status, meaning it's likely they will play on Sunday against the Browns.
All four players practiced in full on Friday.
On Cleveland's side of the draw, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is out with an ankle injury, and linebacker Christian Kirksey questionable due to shoulder and ankle injuries.