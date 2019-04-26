The early reviews are in, and they're nearly unanimous: The New Orleans Saints made a sound move in trading up in the 2019 NFL draft to take Texas A&M offensive lineman Erik McCoy.

New @Saints C Erik McCoy allowed just ONE SACK during his entire three years at Texas A&M. That's 1,528 career pass-blocking snaps and 1 sack. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/DSuoEbqfOK — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) April 27, 2019

The Saints getting Erik McCoy there is one of the best value picks of the draft so far. He started every game he was available to play at A&M. Can play guard and center equally well. 4.89 40 at the combine w/ 29 lifts. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 27, 2019

ESPN draft analysts Mel Kiper and Todd McShay both just said they're surprised Saints C Erik McCoy fell as far as he did. Saints obviously felt the same way. McShay and analyst Louis Riddick described him as a "plug-and-play starter." — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) April 27, 2019

ESPN’s Todd McShay said he believes Saints’ 2nd-round pick Erik McCoy can be a plug-and-play NFL starter at center.



Obviously, it’s assumed Nick Easton will have the first shot to replace Unger, however that’s high praise. — Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) April 27, 2019

New Orleans traded up 14 spots in the second round of the NFL draft to nab McCoy with the 48th overall pick they received from Miami.

The decision Friday night to take the 6-foot-4, 303-pound McCoy comes after 2018 Pro Bowl center Max Unger's recent decision to retire.

The pick also comes despite the signing of free-agent center Nick Easton, who started 12 games at center for Minnesota in 2017 but missed all of last season because of neck surgery.

McCoy took a redshirt in 2015 before starting the past three seasons for the Aggies. He was a captain in all 13 games for A&M last season and was named offensive MVP at the team banquet after being a top blocker for a unit that gained 6,131 total yards.

The Saints gave up second round picks this year — 62nd overall — and next year in the trade. New Orleans also sent Miami a sixth rounder this year in exchange for a fourth-rounder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.