Zach Strief is now a member of the media.
Newly minted as WWL's replacement for Jim Henderson as the Voice of the Saints, Strief now spends his time at practice on the sideline, watching with the rest of the media.
But few members of the media double as resources for any member of the Saints. Despite his new position, Strief is still taking the time to offer advice to fourth-round pick Rick Leonard.
"Zach's been a huge help," Leonard said. "He's always critiquing me, giving me pointers. ... It's great to have him out there as a resource."
Strief has grabbed Leonard after practice and demonstrated technique while waiting near the interview podium.
For Leonard, who has lined up exclusively at right tackle — Strief's position — the help is invaluable as he learns the New Orleans offense.
"I was fortunate enough to play in a pro-style system that had lots of similar plays, but it's definitely more extensive here at the professional level," Leonard said. "There's a lot more calls, a lot more checks, a lot more stuff like that."