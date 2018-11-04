Ben Watson had to do a little work to stay on the field Sunday.
The Saints tight end, who had three catches for 62 yards with a touchdown, dislocated his finger early in the game and had to pop it back in place to stay on the field.
"It's painful but ther are worse things," Watson said. "You try yourself to pull it in, and usually you can't, so you get the trainers to do it and then you tape it up."
Watson said he didn't watch them put it back in place but he knew he was good to go once it popped back into place.
It happened on Watson's first reception of the game, a 17-yard reception on the second drive. He later scored a touchdown during the second quarter.