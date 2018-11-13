If you were to ask people who have worked alongside or played for Dennis Allen what are the defining characteristics of his defense, they would respond by saying that he is aggressive and likes to blitz.
That was true when he was the defensive coordinator in Denver, as the head coach in Oakland, and currently as the Saints’ defensive coordinator.
Well, at least until this season.
Outside of the season opener against Tampa Bay (blitzes on 28.5 percent of the snaps, per Sports Info Solutions) and a Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings (28.8), the defense has been pretty tame when it comes to the plan of attack. Overall, it has blitzed on 22.4 percent of its snaps after sending five or more defensive players on 32 percent the plays last year.
There are factors that lead to one approach or another, but the facts are the facts: The Saints haven't been blitzing like they used to.
“I would say that we probably had not pressured as much as we have in certain years,” Allen said before the Minnesota game. “Sometimes your opponent has a lot to do with that and sometimes where you’re at as a football team has a lot to do with that.”
The Saints used their most aggressive approach of the season during Sunday’s 51-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, blitzing on 39.13 percent of the plays. It was a throwback to last season when the defense was at 35 percent or more in nine games.
More importantly, the approach worked.
Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton looked overwhelmed the entire game. He connected on only 12-of-20 passes for 153 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Most of his yardage came on screens or dump offs, like the 36-yard shovel pass he connected on while evading a blitz.
But as far as standing in the pocket, making reads and getting the ball down the field, that did not happen very often for Dalton once New Orleans endured the opening drive. After that, the pressure started hitting, and the Bengals fell apart. But the heavy-blitz action – at least something pushing toward 40 percent of the snaps– wasn’t necessarily the initial plan.
“Third downs, we came into the game saying we wanted to pressure the QB a little bit,” defensive end Alex Okafor said. “Once we hit home a couple of times it was like a domino effect. Why stop if it’s working? We definitely brought a lot more this game than we did the previous games.”
Counting the pressures recorded by individual players in this game was an exhaustive process. There were many plays where multiple players were getting into the backfield and moving Dalton off his spot or hurrying him into a throw. As a whole, added together, the New Orleans players had more than 20 pressures. The most active among them were Okafor and Sheldon Rankins.
Over the last few weeks, Okafor, who suffered a torn Achilles last year, has started to look like his old self. Sunday was the best he has played all season. The defensive end had five total pressures, including a shared sack and a quarterback hit.
His best play might have come late in the game when, despite only two players rushing the quarterback, Okafor was able to create enough pressure off the edge to force Dalton to flee the pocket. He still connected on the pass for a gain of 6 yards, but it was still an impressive play by the defensive end.
Rankins has also continued to be dominant. The defensive tackle was consistently in the backfield and continues to prove to be too strong for opposing interior offensive linemen. His bull-rush has become a legitimate weapon, and he used it to help him pile up four total pressures including a sack.
“DA made it a point that he wasn’t going to leave it up to chance,” Rankins said. “He was going to come after him. We were able to get home, and we were able to disrupt him. Once we were able to get some hits on him, make him go to second and third reads, and you could tell he was a little rattled. At that point, you can turn the front four loose.”
The two elements of the defense – the front and the secondary – worked in tandem on Sunday, as is often the case. With the front getting home and hurrying Dalton’s decisions, the secondary was able to shine.
Marshon Lattimore, who looked fluid in coverage, was never targeted. And Eli Apple, who missed a jam on the opening series and surrendered a touchdown, looked good after his early issues. He broke up a pass and later had an interception after blitzing player tipped a Dalton pass into the air.
It was also one of safety Marcus Williams’ better games of the season. Not only did he have an interception, he showed off his range and instincts a few other times to provide support and break up a pass.
Every plan is specific to the opponent, so it’s unclear if this is the turning over of a new leaf, but the aggressive approach had the defense soaring on Sunday.
Wheels up
One of the more efficient plays the Saints ran on Sunday came late in the first quarter when Mark Ingram ran a wheel route behind a curl route Michael Thomas used to disrupt the linebacker assigned to cover Ingram.
The play picked up an easy 27 yards as the pick set by Thomas created just enough space for Ingram to run free.
This is actually a very common route concept in this offense that has shown up several times in recent years.
The play showed up here in 2016, when Tim Hightower got open on it for a gain of 11 against Denver.
The Saints liked the action so much, they brought it back later in the same game, this time running it to Mark Ingram for a gain of 7.
Travaris Cadet uses the concept to get open for a gain of 11 in 2016.
And here's Alvin Kamara using it for a gain of 5 against the Packers last year. Kamara also used it to gain 8 against the Patriots last year.
Inspiration
This was pointed out after Sunday's win, but it's very clear where the inspiration for the play the Saints used to get Keith Kirkwood open for a gain of 42 came from.
Sean Payton called the Los Angeles Rams a "must watch" earlier this season. And it looks like he took the play the team used to score a 70-yard touchdown against the Vikings in Week 4.
Not human
Here's a good example of the things that Terron Armstead does on the field that not many other players can do. The team has to be hoping his pectoral injury isn't too serious, because his resurgence has been one of the reasons for success.
Let's check in on Terron Armstead and how his season is going. #PunishJumpers pic.twitter.com/irALGmqVJW— Brandon Thorn (@VeteranScout) November 13, 2018