COSTA MESA, Calif. — After taking a couple turns against one another during a recent practice, Saints offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk and Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Melvin Ingram broke off to the side to have a conversation.
The trio spent the next few minutes trading tips. The tackles told Ingram the things he was doing well and not so well, and Ingram did the same for them. Those few minutes might have been the most significant benefit of the two days these teams spent practicing against one another for the three men involved in the conversation.
“It’s a benefit when you got a guy that is seen as one of the best in the league, and we both got a mutual respect for one another after going against each other,” Armstead said. “Just trying to help each other get better for the season.”
Armstead spent more time going against Ingram this week than Ramczyk. It wasn’t perfect. Armstead got beat at least once on a spin move, and Ramczyk surrendered a strip-sack. But the duo fared well considering many of the situations allowed Ingram, who finished with 10 ½ sacks last season, to pin his ears back and rush the passer.
It would have been an even more valuable week if Los Angeles’ other pass rusher, Joey Bosa, wasn’t sidelined with a foot injury, but these two days served as somewhat of a measuring stick for the bookends. For Armstead, it was his third test against a foreign opponent as he works his way back from injuries that bothered him the last two years, and for Ramczyk he's just looking for more practice as he looks to make a leap forward in his second season.
Armstead looks and feels better than he has in years, but readily admits he’s still working his back to where he was. He said it might take a few weeks of the season to get where he wants to be. As for Ramczyk, he was thrown into the fire last season after Zach Strief suffered a season-ending injury. He succeeded by all accounts but is now working to refine his technique and become a more polished player.
Ramczyk's teammates can already see a difference.
“He’s changed up his sets a couple times on me,” defensive end Cam Jordan said. “It’s been interesting. He’s starting to learn how to play chess. Some guys get stuck with that first move. Now he’s trying to see beyond that.”
If Ramczyk’s increased knowledge of the game allows him to elevate to the next level after surrendering about a dozen pressures last season, and Armstead gets anywhere near the level he was at before his hip started acting up, New Orleans could have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.
Some might say the group would be widening the gap if both tackles come back better than before. Pro Football Focus graded New Orleans as having the most efficient pass-blocking offensive line in the NFL last year after allowing only 110 total pressures and tied for the league lead with 4.7 yards per rushing attempt.
But it’s not just keeping Brees clean and opening holes for the offense. A good offensive line opens up the whole offense. Brees attempted 85 screens last year, the most in the NFL by a margin of 17, according to Sports Info Solutions. It also brought about a higher rate of play-action passes. Brees attempted 108 last season after throwing 117 in 2016 despite throwing 137 fewer passes in 2017.
“If they're playing well, then you're able to open up the offense in a way that makes us very dangerous,” quarterback Drew Brees said. “We've been very fortunate over the years to have great guys, not only good players, but you just great leadership, great character, and great toughness across the board with our offensive line. This group is one of the best we've had, in regards, to all those things.”
If everything comes together, it won’t be told through whispers and out of earshot for everyone else. The story will be told loudly, and everyone will hear it coming.