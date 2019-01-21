Jared Goff was complimentary of the New Orleans Saints crowd at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday in the NFC Championship game, saying the crowd noise impacted the game and describing the overall scene as "chaotic."
"It was disoriently loud, but we fought through it," Goff said in his postgame news conference.
Then came a qualifier that's perhaps true but probably won't sit well with Saints fans.
"It wasn't loud enough I guess," Goff added.
The Rams quarterback was also fighting communication issues with his helmet at the game's outset.
Before going on the field for his first series, Goff realized the coach-to-quarterback earpiece was on the fritz. He couldn’t get the plays. So he swapped helmet’s with backup quarterback Sean Mannion, also fitted with an earpiece, and ran out to face the Saints.
While the equipment staff worked frantically on his helmet, Goff cupped his hands over his earholes, trying to hear his coach. The Saints showed that on the video board, which only encouraged the crowd to scream louder. When he finally got his helmet back on the next series, he had to tape over the earholes for any prayer of hearing coach Sean McVay.
In case you're wondering -- or knew but you'd forgotten -- the Saints will face Los Angeles in the 2019 season in LA.
Information from the Associated Press via the Tribune News Service was used in this report.