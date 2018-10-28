The New Orleans Saints are moving ahead with Eli Apple at cornerback.
New Orleans ruled out Ken Crawley for Sunday's game against the Minnesota. The Saints also made defensive end Trey Hendrickson, defensive tackle Mitchell Loewen (neck), offensive linemen Jermon Bushrod and Chaz Green, safety J.T. Gray and guard Will Clapp.
The Saints traded for Apple earlier this week and all signs pointed toward him serving as the starter. This is a sign that New Orleans is comfortable with his ability to pick up the defense despite only participating in three practices.
“He certainly has the skillset that we like,” defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said of Apple this week. "Like I said, he was one of our top rated corners the year he came out in the draft so obviously that's something that you know from an evaluation standpoint we felt good about.”
Crawley has struggled to find consistency after a solid 2017 season. New Orleans benched him to start a Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons, only to have to put him back into the lineup after Patrick Robinson suffered an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve.
The decision to make him inactive is not overly surprising considering New Orleans typically only keeps four or corners active, and Crawley is behind Marshon Lattimore, Apple and P.J. Williams on the depth chart. The fourth and fifth cornerbacks, Justin Hardee and Josh Robinson, serve on special teams, while Crawley does not.
"I’m hoping that he uses this as motivation and continues to work to get better and I think he's done a better job of that over the last two or three weeks,” Allen said of Crawley. "I think he had a tough start to the season, but he's played a lot better since then.”