The New Orleans Saints released veteran linebacker Nate Stupar in order to make room for running back Mike Gillislee, a source confirmed to The Advocate.
Stupar, a six-year veteran, had spent the past two seasons with the Saints as a backup linebacker and a core special-teamer.
Brought in on a low-cost deal as a free agent in 2016, Stupar ended up being an invaluable signing, making a team-high 11 tackles on special teams and another 48 tackles, a sack and two fumbles forced in 376 snaps on defense.
A torn ACL in the fifth game of the season last fall ended Stupar's year prematurely, and although he fought back from the injury in nine months, the team was ready to part aways, even after a preseason finale in which he racked up seven tackles, three sacks and an interception.
New Orleans shopped Stupar to other teams as a possible trade target in the final hours before the team's reduction to 53 players, and after the Saints signed Gillislee, the team decided to cut the veteran loose.
Stupar's release leaves New Orleans with just five linebackers on its initial 53-man roster heading into Sunday's season opener against Tampa Bay.