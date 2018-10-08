The Saints are without run-stuff linebacker Manti Te'o, who is inactive for Monday's game against Washington alongside wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr.
Te'o was limited throughout the week with a knee injury. Ginn, meanwhile, was ruled out of action due to a knee injury on Saturday.
Cornerback Demetri Goodson, center Cameron Tom (knee), guard Will Clapp, defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen and defensive end Trey Hendrickson (illness) are the other inactive players.
Wide receiver Josh Doctson, safety Troy Apke, running back Samaje Perine, cornerback Adonis Alexander, offenisve lineman Geron Christian, guard Shawn Lauvao and defensive lineman Caleb Brantley are inactive for Washington.