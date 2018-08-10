The Saints are going to be without P.J. Williams for a little bit.
The cornerback was knocked out of Thursday's game in the second half with bruised ribs and is expected to be held out of action for about a week, a source confirmed. NFL Network first reported the news.
Williams is competing to win a roster spot at a suddenly deep cornerback position. It looks like Marshon Lattimore, Ken Crawley and Patrick Robinson are all locks to make the roster, leaving Williams, Natrell Jamerson, Arthur Maulet and Justin Hardee, among others, competing for the final spots on the roster.