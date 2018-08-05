Pro Bowl guard Larry Warford, linebacker Manti Te'o and wide receiver Austin Carr are not present at the practice the Saints are holding at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Sunday night, joining a list of players who aren't practicing.
First-round pick Marcus Davenport, tight end Benjamin Watson, wide receiver Cameron Meredith (recovery from ACL), tight end Michael Hoomanawanui, rookie safety Kamrin Moore (hamstring), center Cameron Tom (shoulder) and defensive back J.T. Gray all continue to miss practice after missing time last week.
Veteran running back Shane Vereen is back at practice after missing most of the past week with an undisclosed injury.
Left tackle Terron Armstead is present at practice, but he has the night off.