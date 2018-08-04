It's easy to wonder how differently things would have played out for Pete Carmichael if he hadn't landed a job in Cleveland to start his NFL coaching career.

The job itself probably wasn’t the best one. Carmichael only got one year serving as the tight ends and offensive assistant on Chris Palmer’s ill-fated staff. But it was there, on the shores of Lake Erie, where Carmichael met offensive line coach Tony Sparano, a man who very much changed his life.

“I owe him a lot from my career,” Carmichael said.

Every job Carmichael has had in the league is the result of the relationship he built with Sparano during the 2000 season. When Palmer and his staff were fired following the season, Sparano almost immediately hooked on with Marty Schottenheimer's new staff in Washington as the tight ends coach. Sparano spoke up for his friend and go Schottenheimer to give Carmichael a position as an offensive assistant and quality control coach.

Schottenheimer was fired following an 8-8 season and replaced by former University of Florida coach Steve Spurrier. The San Diego Chargers hired Schottenheimer, and he decided to bring Carmichael with him. Meanwhile, Sparano took a job in Jacksonville and then moved on to the Dallas Cowboys as the tight ends coach, where he worked under an offensive coordinator named Sean Payton, who a few years later was hired to serve as the head coach of the Saints.

“The biggest thing is, I’m in San Diego coaching, I’m quality control offensive assistant, and Sean gets this job,” Carmichael, who serves as the Saints offensive coordinator, said. “He has now been working with Tony (in Dallas). Tony said, ‘Hey, Sean. I want you to talk to this guy.’ The rest is history.”

This story isn't all that unique. Sparano, a long-time coach who once held the top job with the Miami Dolphins, died July 22 at the age of 56. Before that, he coached alongside and touched the lives of several members of the New Orleans staff, including Payton, Carmichael, linebackers coach Mike Nolan, assistant general manager Jeff Ireland, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and tight ends coach Dan Campbell.

All of those men describe Sparano as someone who was stern but never mean, tough but never unfair and unapologetically dedicated to his players and coaches. He was able to pass those lessons on to these men at various points throughout their careers. With Campbell, it was at the start. Sparano gave the former tight end his first break by hiring as a coaching assistant in Miami during the 2010 season.

Campbell learned a lot from former Dolphins head coach, but more than anything Sparano taught him to stay on task and always put his best foot forward.

“If you were going to tell a joke, Tony wasn’t going to laugh at it unless it was good. He’d look at you like an idiot if it wasn’t good,” Campbell said. “He wasn’t going to fake smile at you, fake laugh. He was all about the little stuff, and he was all about there was a time for everything. If you were doing something when it wasn’t the time to do it, he had a serious problem with it.”

That sentiment rings true for many of the people who knew the late coach. Ted Ginn Jr. played for Sparano in Miami during 2008 and 2009. The wide receiver quickly learned his new coach was unwilling to accept anything less than a focused effort when he was demoted after catching 11 passes for 108 yards during a 2009 game against the Indianapolis Colts. While the numbers look good on paper, all Sparano could see were the two touchdown passes Ginn dropped during the 27-23 loss.

So he minimized Ginn’s role on offense moving forward and told him to “be great on special teams.” It was a lesson Ginn received and took to heart.

He embraced the challenge and two weeks later returned to kickoffs against the Jets for touchdowns. He finished the season with 1,296 return yards on kickoffs. After the New York game, Sparano awarded Ginn a game ball. The gesture let Ginn know he was dealing with a man who only wanted the best for him and was trying to help him reach his potential.

“The type of talent I had, he tried to bring it out in every way, every form,” Ginn said. “Special teams, offense, leadership. Whatever it might take. He always had a higher standard for me. Always wanted me to get to that higher standard. He wasn’t a talkative guy, but when he come and talk to you one-on-one, you believe in his method.”

Payton and Sparano were hired to Bill Parcells’ Dallas staff on the same day in 2003. They had adjoining offices and became fast friends. Payton considers Sparano “one of the two or three closest friends” he had in the game.

Payton tried several times to bring Sparano to New Orleans, beginning in 2006, but Parcells blocked the request. Despite the relationship, the two men shared things never lined up for them to join forces. Instead, Payton did the next best thing and paired Sparano with Dennis Allen when Allen became the head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2012.

Even though he was the boss, Allen learned a lot from the guy who served as his top assistant.

“I wanted to have somebody with some experience and some head coaching experience,” Allen said. “He was outstanding during his time in Oakland. He did a great job with me, was a huge asset for me just in terms of understanding a lot of the organization stuff you have to do as a head coach. He certainly was a mentor for me.”

Sparano served in the same capacity for people who had been around the game for a long time. When Mike Nolan became Miami’s offensive coordinator in 2010, he was taken with how well the head coach was able to balance his life. Nolan has seen a lot of coaches and how they handle their lives. Seeing the way Sparano conducted himself was a reminder not to get lost in your career.

The other thing that stood out was how Sparano treated his staff.

“I never saw Tony get upset or be bothered by something, but he never got nasty, mean or ugly at people. I admire it,” Nolan said. “Some guys like to take it out on people, kind of deflect the pressure that’s on you, Tony was never one of those guys. Very responsible. Coached his guys very hard, expected toughness out of his guys. I think a young coach would learn from Tony commitment, family’s important and toughness.”

The common thread in all of these interactions, all of these stories is how much Sparano cared about the people around him. He was dedicated to his players, his staff, and his family. Without him, many of the men responsible for getting the Saints to play every week either wouldn’t be in their positions or wouldn’t have the valuable knowledge imparted to them by Sparano.

