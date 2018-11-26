The Saints have some new players battling injuries.
Among those limited during Monday's practice were kicker Wil Lutz (back), cornerback P.J. Williams (hip), defensive end Marcus Williams (toe), tight end Dan Arnold (chest), wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (toe) and offensive tackle Andrus Peat (shoulder).
Offensive tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral) was the only player who did not partcipate in practice.
For Dallas, linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), defensive end David Irving (ankle), wide receiver Tavon Austin (groin), OT Tyron Smith (neck), tight end Geoff Swaim (wrist).