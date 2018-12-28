You don’t want Teddy Bridgewater to tell you that it is your birthday.
To his credit, he is giving you a warning. But if he says those words, you have to be on top of your game during practice because he's going to throw at you all day.
“That mean’s coming at you,” Vonn Bell said. “You know you’re going to get some work.”
Bridgewater has been giving the first team defense work the whole season by leading the scout-team offense. He has helped raise the level of practice with his play, competitiveness and attitude.
Give up a play, and you'll hear about it from the backup quarterback. So, the key is to not give up a play.
"He tries to beat us," defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn said. " Like tremendously. Like he really goes after us. He has this thing going on with the secondary where they talk back and forth with each other, and he's trying to complete passes, and we're trying to not let him complete passes."
“I talk a lot of trash, especially to the DBs,” Bridgewater said. “It only brings the best out of those guys. I’m a competitor. I love competing. I love when it’s something on the line.”
There will be a lot on the line Sunday when Bridgewater starts against the Panthers. It will be the first time in 751 days that he has seen significant action in a meaningful game. There have been some other moments along the way, a spare pass here, a handoff there, but nothing worth documenting or talking about since Bridgewater suffered a knee injury in 2016 that altered his career.
The Saints think that people are going to see something special. They believe the public is going to see what they’ve seen in practice, a quarterback who can make all the throws, read defenses and move the ball. They expect Bridgewater to show the league a quarterback who should have been starting all season.
“He makes a lot of throws a lot of quarterbacks wouldn’t even try to throw,” cornerback P.J. Williams said. “He makes some good reads. We’ll go through some periods where he won’t even have an incomplete pass. He was killing us earlier in the season.”
The situation is odd because Bridgewater will become a free agent this offseason, just months after New Orleans traded a third-round pick to acquire him from the New York Jets. If possible, it would make sense to try and retain him as a long-term option once Drew Brees moves on. But a solid start will only encourage the teams that were impressed by his preseason to pursue him this offseason.
Not that Bridgewater was ever going to lack suitors. There are teams starved for quarterbacks, and the Saints backup quarterback put together an impressive enough preseason that he was always going to have a market. There is a reason the Saints were willing to sacrifice a fairly high pick to get him in the building.
“He’s got exceptional arm talent. He’s smart,” coach Sean Payton said. “Some of the throws he makes are pretty special.”
Bridgewater’s preseason showed a quarterback how has many of the same qualities that make the New Orleans offense go. He showed a great ability to navigate the pocket, get the ball out quickly and usually made the right decisions.
There were multiple examples of poise just against Washington. During that game, Bridgewater had a play where he stood in against the rush and connected on a 4-yard pass, another where he avoided the rush and hit a 13-yard curl route. When it was time to go, he made the right decision, like when he fled the pocket and connected with a comeback route.
Bridgewater’s recognition is also immediately apparent, and sometimes it showed up in smaller moments. In that same Washington game, he made an intelligent decision by quickly getting the ball out on a dump off to a running back when he saw the linebackers drop into deep coverage. His target was able to turn the ball up the field for a gain of 30 yards.
He also looked good throwing the ball down the field. Bridgewater hit on a bunch of deeper out routes during the preseason, including two against the Giants and one for a gain of 23 against the Falcons. He also connected on a deep seam route against the Falcons, and his best throw of the preseason might have been on a 16-yard fade against Washington.
With those traits, Bridgewater should have no issues running the New Orleans offense. He’s built for the job. That’s what makes him so intriguing, but it’s still too early to think about the future.
“That’s getting ahead of it. We’ll see,” Payton said. “We obviously feel highly about him, and yet Drew’s coming off another great year. No announcements that way. That’s something that will take care of itself.”
For now, Bridgewater just needs to figure out whose birthday he’s going to celebrate on Sunday.