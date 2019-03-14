It looks like Saints backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is staying in New Orleans after all, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Russini tweeted Thursday afternoon that Bridgewater made the choice to re-up with the Saints over the Miami Dolphins. An official deal has yet to be announced.

"While Teddy Bridgewater listened and did have interest in playing for the Miami Dolphins, he has decided to stay in New Orleans as a backup to Drew Brees per source," Russini said. Russini also said the only way Bridgewater would take the Miami job was if it was "life-changing money," which it was not.

Bridgewater seemed to confirm the news of the upcoming official announcement of his re-signing in a series of tweets just before Russini's report.

The first referenced Drew Brees' historic signing with the franchise on the same day 13 years prior, when he also chose the Saints over the Dolphins.

"13 years later, I’m trying to see if history will repeat itself in my favor at some point," Bridgewater tweeted, alluding to him taking over as the Saints' starting quarterback once Brees retires.

Minutes later, Bridgewater made the news more clear with a photo of himself in a Saints jersey with the caption "Run it back Turbo.." -- a play on the producer tag for Atlanta hip-hop producer Turbo.

Bridgewater's back-and-forth affair with the Dolphins and Saints began Tuesday when the NFL Network's Jane Slater reported he had initially chosen the Saints over the Dolphins due to their "locker room culture and prospect of one day becoming the Saints starting quarterback."

That report was later called "premature" on Wednesday, when Bridgewater met with the Dolphins at their training facility to reignite negotiations. Russini reported the Saints would bow out of the race for the Bridgewater's services if the Dolphins were to kick up their offer by one or two million dollars more.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel's Safid Deen reported the Dolphins' original contract offer that Bridgewater rejected was for two years, $10 million and the opportunity to be the team's starting quarterback.

Fortune swayed toward the Saints late Wednesday evening, however, when the Dolphins announced their meeting ended with Bridgewater and a deal was not announced.

New Orleans followed that up Thursday morning by renegotiating Drew Brees' deal to free up $10.8 million in cap space this year.

Bridgewater, considered one of the top free agent quarterbacks on the market this season, was acquired by the Saints last August for a third-round pick in a trade with the New York Jets.

The Miami native made 1 start in 5 games played during his one-year-stop in New Orleans, completing 14 of 23 passes for 118 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Saints' biggest move this offseason, so far, came Tuesday with the signing of former Oakland Raiders and Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray to a four-year $14 million contract. The move spelled the end to Mark Ingram's run in New Orleans. Ingram, who has played all eight of his NFL seasons with the Saints, agreed to a three-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.

The Saints also agreed to a new five-year deal with kicker Wil Lutz, and inked linebacker Craig Robertson and safety Chris Banjo to contract extensions.

Tight end Jared Cook of the Oakland Raiders and defensive end Ziggy Ansah of the Detroit Lions are expected to visit the Saints on Thursday.