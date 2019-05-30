In the second session of OTAs open to the media on Thursday, the Saints featured a different offensive line than the one last week.
Rookie Erik McCoy, who the Saints drafted in the second round out of Texas A&M, played center and Cameron Tom played right guard in the absence of Larry Warford. Nick Easton also took some snaps at center.
Warford, absent for the second straight week, is out rehabbing an injury, Sean Payton said after Thursday's practice.
The rest of the offensive line was left tackle Terron Armstead, left guard Andrus Peat and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk on Thursday as the team worked on third down situations.
In last week's OTAs available to the media, Tom played center and Easton, who the Saints signed in free agency, played right guard.